Man Dies In Mastung Firing

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Man dies in Mastung firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in the Mehrab Road area of Mastung Bazaar on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Haji Aziz Aslam was near Mehrab Road when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason for the killing could not be ascertained so far, adding Further investigation was underway.

