Man Dies In Mithari Bike-car Collision
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:06 PM
A man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on National Highway near Mithari area of Bolan district, Levies sources said on Friday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on National Highway near Mithari area of Bolan district, Levies sources said on Friday.
According to detail, the victim Shah Bakhsh was on way home on a motorbike when a speedy car hit him which was coming from opposition direction.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Levies force has registered a case and started probe.