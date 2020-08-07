UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Mithari Bike-car Collision

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:06 PM

Man dies in Mithari bike-car collision

A man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on National Highway near Mithari area of Bolan district, Levies sources said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on National Highway near Mithari area of Bolan district, Levies sources said on Friday.

According to detail, the victim Shah Bakhsh was on way home on a motorbike when a speedy car hit him which was coming from opposition direction.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case and started probe.

