Man Dies In Nushki Bike-car Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:31 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorbike and a car near Mill Rehmanzai area of Nushki district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was on way to somewhere on motorcycle when a speedy car hit him which was coming from opposite direction.

As a result, he received serious injuries and was rushed to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Levies force has registered a case.

