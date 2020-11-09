UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Police Custody In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Man dies in police custody in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a civilian died in police custody, in Kulgam on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the detained youth Shahzad Ahmad was in custody since one year.

Meanwhile, people took to streets against the anti-people policies of Modi-led Indian establishment, at Fruit Mandi in Sopore.

The protesters said that Indian government was playing with their businesses by closing Srinagar-Jammu highway for public transport since long time.

They said that their Apple crop was bound to parish due to the closure of the highway.

