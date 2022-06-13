UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Quetta Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Man dies in Quetta accident

A man died in collision between a motorbike and a truck at Nawan Killi area Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :A man died in collision between a motorbike and a truck at Nawan Killi area Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim was on the way to somewhere on a motorbike when a over speedy truck hit him which was coming from opposite direction.

As a result, he died at the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital for legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

