Man dies in Quetta bike-coach collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A man died in a collision between a motorbike and a coach at Brewery Bypass area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim Muhammd Dawood was on way to somewhere on his motorcycle when a coach hit him due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital where the body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered the case for further investigation.