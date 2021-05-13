Man dies in Quetta car-bike collision

A man died in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :A man died in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Salahuddin was on way home when a car hit him due to over speeding near Sana petrol Pump.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.