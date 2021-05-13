UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Quetta Car-bike Collision

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:28 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :A man died in a collision between a car and a motorbike near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Salahuddin was on way home when a car hit him due to over speeding near Sana petrol Pump.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

