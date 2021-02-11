Man dies in Quetta firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men killed a man at Shafi Colony near Saryab Road area of Quetta on late Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 28-old-years Shamsullah was near the Shafi Colony when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.