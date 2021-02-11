Man Dies In Quetta Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 03:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men killed a man at Shafi Colony near Saryab Road area of Quetta on late Wednesday night.
According to police sources, the victim identified as 28-old-years Shamsullah was near the Shafi Colony when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Police registered a case and started investigation.