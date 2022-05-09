Man dies in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Qambarani Road, Sariab area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the victim identified as Saeed Ahmed resident of Sariab was on the way to somewhere when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled from the site.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason for the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Further probe was underway.