Man dies in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead on Thursday near Sheikh Zayyad Hospital in Quetta.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 40-year-old Saifullah resident of Mengal Abad was near the Sheikh Zayyad Hospital when unknown armed assailants opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far, while the police continues its investigation.