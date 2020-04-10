Man dies in Quetta firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Unknown armed shot dead a man at Kirani Road near Sariab area of city on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained so far was near the Kirani Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a man was injured in a collision between two motorbikes at Killi Muhammad Khan near Nushki district.

The victim was rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where the injured was identified as Shair Ahmed.