Man dies in Quetta in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :An old man died in a road mishap at Bibi Ziarat near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, a speedy vehicle hit him when the victim was crossing the road, leaving him serious injured on the spot.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on the way to civil hospital.

The deceased identity could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.