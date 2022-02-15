UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Quetta Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Man dies in Quetta road mishap

A was crushed to death when a speeding vehicle hit him near Custom House in Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A was crushed to death when a speeding vehicle hit him near Custom House in Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident took place when the victim identified as Akhtar Muhammad, resident of Muslim Bagh was crossing the road. As result, he died on the spot. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Road Vehicle Died Bagh Muslim

Recent Stories

UK, Japan to Cooperate on Fighter Jet Sensor Resea ..

UK, Japan to Cooperate on Fighter Jet Sensor Research - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension from various feede ..

PESCO notifies power suspension from various feeders

6 minutes ago
 University of Sargodha celebrates Chinese Lantern ..

University of Sargodha celebrates Chinese Lantern Festival

6 minutes ago
 Afghan delegation appreciates PAJCCI's efforts to ..

Afghan delegation appreciates PAJCCI's efforts to strengthen Pak-Afghan business ..

6 minutes ago
 NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine c ..

NATO chief says 'cautious optimism' over Ukraine crisis

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest nine violators of kite-flying ban, r ..

Police arrest nine violators of kite-flying ban, recovers 3300 kites, 135 string ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>