Man dies in Quetta road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :A was crushed to death when a speeding vehicle hit him near Custom House in Sariab area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the incident took place when the victim identified as Akhtar Muhammad, resident of Muslim Bagh was crossing the road. As result, he died on the spot. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.