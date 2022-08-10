Man Dies In Quetta Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 09:41 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A man died when a tractor hit him at Qambarani Road area of Quetta on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the victim identified as Dawat Khan was crossing the road as a tractor hit him due to over speeding.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
The body of deceased was handed over the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.
Police have registered a case.