Man dies in Quetta road mishap

A man died when a tractor hit him at Qambarani Road area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A man died when a tractor hit him at Qambarani Road area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Dawat Khan was crossing the road as a tractor hit him due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of deceased was handed over the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.