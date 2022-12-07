Man dies in Quetta road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A man died in a road mishap near the Western Bypass area of Quetta, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victim was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to over-speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital for medico legal formalities. The identity of the victim could not be ascertained.

Police have registered a case.