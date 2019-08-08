Man Dies In Quetta Road Mishap
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:35 PM
A man died in an incident of road mishap near Khanani Baba area of Qeutta on Thursday
According to police sources, the victim identified as Asmatullah was on way to somewhere when a vehicle hit him to death due to over speeding. The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.
Police have registered a case.