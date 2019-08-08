UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Quetta Road Mishap

Man dies in Quetta road mishap

A man died in an incident of road mishap near Khanani Baba area of Qeutta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A man died in an incident of road mishap near Khanani Baba area of Qeutta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Asmatullah was on way to somewhere when a vehicle hit him to death due to over speeding. The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medical legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

