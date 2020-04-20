Man dies in Quetta road mishap

A passerby died in road accident on Monday when a speedy vehicle hit him near Hazarganji area of Quetta, police sources said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A passerby died in road accident on Monday when a speedy vehicle hit him near Hazarganji area of Quetta, police sources said on Monday.

According to detail, Haji Niaz Muhammad (40) was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to over speeding, as a result, he succumbed to his injuries after receiving serious wounds on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.