UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Quetta Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:32 PM

Man dies in Quetta road mishap

A passerby died in road accident on Monday when a speedy vehicle hit him near Hazarganji area of Quetta, police sources said on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A passerby died in road accident on Monday when a speedy vehicle hit him near Hazarganji area of Quetta, police sources said on Monday.

According to detail, Haji Niaz Muhammad (40) was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to over speeding, as a result, he succumbed to his injuries after receiving serious wounds on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Road Vehicle Died Road Accident SITE

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens free registration for Sharja ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority calls on organisations to m ..

36 minutes ago

London-based Zayed Centre for Research provides su ..

51 minutes ago

India reports 17,265 total corona cases, 2547 reco ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.