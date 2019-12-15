UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Quetta Vehicle-bike Collision

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Man dies in Quetta vehicle-bike collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was died in a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike at Khaizi Chowk area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as a 28-year-old Muhammad Tahir was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy truck hit him at Khaizi Chowk.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to Civil Hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

