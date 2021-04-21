UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Man dies in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :A 30 -year old man on Wednesday lost his life and his co-rider sustained serious injuries when their motorbike hit a camel cart at Pull-88 located in Kot Addu.

According to rescue sources, The deceased was identified as Muhammad Shafiq, resident of Pull Faizan while the identification of his pillion rider could not be ascertained.

The dead body of the deceased was handed over to his heirs.

More Stories From Pakistan

