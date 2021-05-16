Man Dies In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:10 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A man died in a road mishap near Kuchlack Bypass area of Quetta on Saturday.
According to Levies source, the victim was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him due to over speeding.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.
The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as 35-year- old Hazrat Ali.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.
Levies force has registered a case.