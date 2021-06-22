UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Man dies in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A man was killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident between a motorcycle and tractor-trolley at Bharokay Road here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Mohsin (24) died on-the-spot, while Kashif (29) was injured seriously when a speeding tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle.

The deceased belonged to Daska, while Kashif was a resident of Ranjhai.

Police handed over the body to the family and shifted the injured to a local hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

