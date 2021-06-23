UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Man dies in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A 40-year old died, while his fellow injured critically when two trucks collided each other at Nai Walla Tibba, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said, Bilal, 40, son of Farid Bukhsh succumbed to head injuries on the spot.

While Hanif, 40, son of Malik Bahawal was shifted to Rural Health Centre (RHC) of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed for treatment.

Body of the deceased was shifted to RHC Chowk Sarwar Shaheed through another ambulance.

