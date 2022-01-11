UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Man dies in road accident

Man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley in Tulamba area under the jurisdiction of Mian Channu Police on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley in Tulamba area under the jurisdiction of Mian Channu Police on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Abdul Aziz s/o Muhammad Afzal r/o Mohala Gazer was heading to somewhere on motorcycle ,when he reached near Tulamba his motorcycle hit a tractor trolley, as a result he died on the spot.

Driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape the spot.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to THQ Mian Channu for legal formalities, while Police have started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Macron Chooses Paris, Home to Charlie Hebdo, to Ho ..

Macron Chooses Paris, Home to Charlie Hebdo, to Host House of Caricatures - Repo ..

4 minutes ago
 Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Air Cargo Global ..

Supply Chain Disruptions Cut Into Air Cargo Global Demand - Int'l. Air Transport ..

4 minutes ago
 FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recove ..

FESCO collects revenue Rs.28 bln per month, recovery rate 100%: Eng Bashir

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' test ..

Balochistan govt declares commercial drivers' tests mandatory

6 minutes ago
 28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

28 more test Covid-19 positive in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago
 Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations ..

Americans Losing Faith in Ability of Vaccinations to Protect Them From COVID - P ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.