Man dies in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Man died in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley in Tulamba area under the jurisdiction of Mian Channu Police on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Abdul Aziz s/o Muhammad Afzal r/o Mohala Gazer was heading to somewhere on motorcycle ,when he reached near Tulamba his motorcycle hit a tractor trolley, as a result he died on the spot.

Driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape the spot.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to THQ Mian Channu for legal formalities, while Police have started investigation into the incident.