Man dies in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death in a collision between two cars at Multan-Faisalabad by-pass under the jurisdiction of Sader police on Thursday.

According to police,Talib hussain was travelling to Murree when his car collided with another car, coming from opposite side.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to (THQ) hospital.

Police concerned have started investigations into the incident.