Man Dies In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Man dies in road accident

Mianchano, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death in a mishap as speeding car collided with a motorcycle near Rehmat petrol pump Multan road under the jurisdiction of Mianchano city police on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources Muhammad Shahaab (41) years r/o Mianchano was heading to Multan on his motorcycle when he reached near Rehmat Petrol Pump his motorcycle hit with a speeding car.

Resultantly, Muhammad Shahaab died on the spot, while car driver managed to escape from the spot.

Rescuers rushed to the site , shifted the body to (THQ) hospital Mianchano for necessary legal formalities.

>