Man dies in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :A person was killed while another suffered injuries in a road accident near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, two bike riders, Sajjad and Asghar,suffered severe injuries when their two wheeler rammed into a bus near Sadaqat textile mills, Jandwali road. Sajjad was killed on the spot while Asghar sustained injuries. Dead body and injured were shifted to THQ Jhumra hospital by police.