Man Dies In Road Accident

Published September 13, 2022

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :An elderly man was killed in a traffic accident near Chandmari on Tuesday. The accident took place on Zafarabad road in the limits of the Cantonment police station.

According to details, 64-year-old Syed Hassan Ali Shah son of Syed Ghulam Hussain Shah, a resident of Mohallah Khatkiyanwala, was on a motorcycle when a speedy tractor-trolley hit his two-wheeler.

As a result, the elderly man died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the unknown tractor driver on the report of deceased's brother.

