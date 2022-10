SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A man died on the road when his motorcycle collided with a car near Akhtar Sargana Pul, situated in City Khushab police area, here on Friday.

Police said that Muhammad Nouman (44) of Nayaab Coloy, Khushab, was heading somewhere on his motorcycle when he met an accident. He died on-the-spot.

Police were investigating.