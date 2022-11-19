Man dies in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :A man died in a collision between a coach and a motorbike at Qambarani Road near Kachibaig area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 20-year-old Shajhan was on his way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy coach hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.