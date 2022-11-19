UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Man dies in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :A man died in a collision between a coach and a motorbike at Qambarani Road near Kachibaig area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 20-year-old Shajhan was on his way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy coach hit him.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Road Died Man Coach

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

5 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

6 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

6 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.