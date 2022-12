ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A person was crushed to death after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday here at the Golra police area.

According to police, a speeding car driven by Adan Temur hit Sultan Sikandar which resulted in his death on the spot.

Further investigation is underway into the matter as per law while police is raiding to arrest the accused.