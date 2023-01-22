Man dies in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Tarkhanwala police station on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Yaseen (54), resident of Sahiwal was riding a motorcycle when another motorcycle collided with his two-wheeler near Sial Shareef village.

Muhammad Yaseen died on the spot while another motorcyclist identified as Irfansustained injuries.

Police were investigating.