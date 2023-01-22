Man Dies In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Tarkhanwala police station on Sunday.
Police said that Muhammad Yaseen (54), resident of Sahiwal was riding a motorcycle when another motorcycle collided with his two-wheeler near Sial Shareef village.
Muhammad Yaseen died on the spot while another motorcyclist identified as Irfansustained injuries.
Police were investigating.