Man dies in road accident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ):A man was crushed to death by a speeding trailer at General bus stand here Saturday.

According to police sources, a cashier of a private bank namely Muhammad Rizwan Gujjar resident of village 323/EB was returning home on motorcycle when he fell down on the road as a result of the collision with a car parked on the road near general bus stand.

In the meantime, a speeding trailer crushed him under its wheels.

Police concerned have taken the trailer into custody and started the investigations into the incident while the driver managed to escape from the scene.