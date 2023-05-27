UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Man dies in road accident

A man was crushed to death by a speeding trailer at General bus stand here Saturday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ):A man was crushed to death by a speeding trailer at General bus stand here Saturday.

According to police sources, a cashier of a private bank namely Muhammad Rizwan Gujjar resident of village 323/EB was returning home on motorcycle when he fell down on the road as a result of the collision with a car parked on the road near general bus stand.

In the meantime, a speeding trailer crushed him under its wheels.

Police concerned have taken the trailer into custody and started the investigations into the incident while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Car Bank Man From

Recent Stories

Al Jazira secures first place as girls division co ..

Al Jazira secures first place as girls division competitions mark Day 2 of Chall ..

6 minutes ago
 Health screening camp for PSCA employees

Health screening camp for PSCA employees

29 minutes ago
 78 ASIs promoted in Faisalabad

78 ASIs promoted in Faisalabad

29 minutes ago
 CTD arrests 12 'terrorists' across Punjab

CTD arrests 12 'terrorists' across Punjab

29 minutes ago
 Emirates College for Advanced Education releases t ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education releases three new books at ADIBF

36 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Takbeer T-10 exhibition match to be played ..

Youm-e-Takbeer T-10 exhibition match to be played at Narowal cricket ground

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.