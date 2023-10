(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A man was killed when as an over-speeding bus hit a motorcycle on Sillanwli Road near Chak No. 132-SB on Sunday.

Rescue sources said the deceased was identified as Umar Farooq, 32, a resident of Chak 63-SB. The bus driver fled the scene after the accident.

The Sillanwli police handed over the body to the family and started investigation.