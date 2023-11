Man dies in road accident

One passenger died while another six sustained serious injuries after collision between passenger van and tractor-trolley, near Bakar Mandi on Tuesday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) One passenger died while another six sustained serious injuries after collision between passenger van and tractor-trolley, near Bakar Mandi on Tuesday night.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person is identified as Muhammad Mashooq (71) son of Allah Wasaya, resident of Mailsi. However, other six passengers were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after first aid treatment by Rescue 1122.