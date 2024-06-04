Man Dies In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) One passenger died while six others sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger van and tractor-trolley, near Mianwali Sargodha road on Tuesday. Under the jurisdiction of Esa khail police station .
According to Rescue 1122, the deceased person was identified as Muhammad Khan (41) son of Khuda Yar, resident of Esa Khail.
However, the injured were shifted to nearby Hospital after first aid treatment by Rescue 1122.
