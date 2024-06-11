Man dies in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A man was killed while another was injured as a motorcyclist collided with a divider at Jaisarwala Stop, Daska Road.

According to a Rescue1122 spokesperson, 27-year-old Sabbir died on the spot while 32-year-old Babar was injured as their motorcycle collided with a road divider. Both belong to Glotian village, Daska. Rescue 1122 provided fist aid to the injured and shifted him and the body to hospital.