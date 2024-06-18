Open Menu

Man Dies In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Man dies in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) A 24-year-old man lost his life after falling from the running train in Taxila here Tuesday.

The accident occurred near a railway crossing as the train was en route from Rawalpindi to Multan.

According to police reports, the young man was standing at the gate of a moving train bogie when he fell off to the right, said a private news channel.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene, but unfortunately, the man namely Usman Amjad Gujjar succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the accident to determine how it might have been prevented.

The Thal Express 130 Town, which operates daily between Rawalpindi and Multan, continued its journey after a brief halt.

