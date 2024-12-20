Man Dies In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) An unidentified person was killed in a road accident on the Makuana-Khurrianwala road on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, a truck overturned on the road when a speeding mini-truck rammed into it in low visibility due to fog near Chak No 205-RB. Consequently, a person yet to be identified was killed.
A rescue team shifted the body to rural health center, Khurrianwala.
