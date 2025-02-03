Man dies in road accident

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A youth on Monday killed in road accident as a motorcyclist hit donkey-cart in a nearby village.

The Rescue 1122 sources said the body had been identified as Shanakhat Ali 22 year old.

The body was handed over to the family after completing legal formalities, they added.

APP/rtf/378