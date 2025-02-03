Open Menu

Man Dies In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Man dies in road accident

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A youth on Monday killed in road accident as a motorcyclist hit donkey-cart in a nearby village.

The Rescue 1122 sources said the body had been identified as Shanakhat Ali 22 year old.

The body was handed over to the family after completing legal formalities, they added.

APP/rtf/378

Recent Stories

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

2 minutes ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

2 minutes ago
 National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

47 minutes ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

2 hours ago
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

2 hours ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens regist ..

Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration

2 hours ago
 Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China' ..

Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin

2 hours ago
 Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan