Man Dies In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Man dies in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A man was killed in an accident near here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Khaliq, 45, of Kot Momin was heading to Hilal Purr on a motorcycle

when he collided with a speeding dumper. Resultantly, he died instantly.

