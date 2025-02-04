Man Dies In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A man was killed in an accident near here on Tuesday.
Rescue 1122 said that Muhammad Khaliq, 45, of Kot Momin was heading to Hilal Purr on a motorcycle
when he collided with a speeding dumper. Resultantly, he died instantly.
