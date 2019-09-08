UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Man dies in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :A man died in a road accident at Musa Colony near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit him near Musa Colony.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of deceased was shifted to civil hospital for legal formalities. The victim identity could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Man Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses bill on ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes energy industry’s thought leaders a ..

1 hour ago

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

2 hours ago

SCI spends AED2.5 billion on charitable projects

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues success in organising internat ..

2 hours ago

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.