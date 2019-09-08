Man dies in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :A man died in a road accident at Musa Colony near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit him near Musa Colony.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of deceased was shifted to civil hospital for legal formalities. The victim identity could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.