QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed when a passenger coach hit him on National Highway Mastung-Quetta near Sona Khan area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim Muhammad Khan was crossing the road when a speedy bus hit him to death. The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.