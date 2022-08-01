UrduPoint.com

Man Dies In Road Accident At Motorway

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Man dies in road accident at Motorway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :One person died while 10 other persons sustained injuries as a bus collided with a trailer at Motorway near Shah Shamas Interchange, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the bus collided with trailer from rear side after the driver of the bus fell asleep.

The bus was heading to Sukkhar from Maansehra.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and provided treatment to the injured persons. Security guard of the bus namely Saeed son of Shafi, died in the mishap.

However, Shehnaz Bibi, Sonia, Shamim, Fida Hussain, Imran, Shabbir, Fazal ur Rehman, and Shehzad sustained injuries.

