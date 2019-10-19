UrduPoint.com
Man Dies In Road Accident In Chitral

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:26 AM

A person died when his car plunged into a deep ravine negotiating a sharp turn at Booni Road on Friday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):A person died when his car plunged into a deep ravine negotiating a sharp turn at Booni Road on Friday.

According to Koghzi Police Station, a man identified as Wahid Gul driving a car bearing No. 6067 on his way when his car fell into deep gorge while negotiating a sharp turn near Dalum Goal area of village Burnas.

The car fell near the bank of river and identification of the deceased ascertained with his national identity card as he is resident of Upper Dir.

The body of the deceased has been dispatched to his native town by Kohgzi police station after completing medico legal formalities.

It is worth mention here that three days ago nine persons were killed and ten others injured in a road accident due to dilapidated conditions of roads which also causing several other road accidents.

Meanwhile, political and social figures of the area demanded federal government for reconstruction and revamping of the roads situated across the district as most of roads alongside river having without safety wall.

They also demanded removal of heavy stone laid in the center of several roads.

