UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Road Accident In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:33 PM

Man dies in road accident in Khanewal

One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries following an accident between car and motorcycle near Kohiwala, here on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries following an accident between car and motorcycle near Kohiwala, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the deceased person is identified as Asim son of Shabbir, resident of Multan. His co-rider Shahid son of Niaz also sustained serious injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Car

Recent Stories

New Zealand Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak at Rub ..

10 minutes ago

World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification ..

10 minutes ago

Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in Janu ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus drives unemployment to new high in Jan ..

10 minutes ago

Deliberate, politically motivated violence against ..

11 minutes ago

Samsung's chip production up 57 pct in Q1: report

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.