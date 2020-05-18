Man dies in road accident in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries following an accident between car and motorcycle near Kohiwala, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the deceased person is identified as Asim son of Shabbir, resident of Multan. His co-rider Shahid son of Niaz also sustained serious injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.