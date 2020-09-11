Man dies in road accident in Quetta

A 57-year-old man died in a collision between a car and a motorbike on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :A 57-year-old man died in a collision between a car and a motorbike on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Muhamamd Akbar resident of Dasht was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a speedy car hit him which was coming from opposite direction.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.