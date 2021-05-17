Man dies in road accident in Quetta

A man died in a collision between a truck and a motorbike near Souna Khan area of Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A man died in a collision between a truck and a motorbike near Souna Khan area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 22-year-old Noor Jan was on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a truck hit him which coming from opposite direction due to over speeding near Souna Khan area.

As a result, a motorcyclist died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.