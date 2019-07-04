UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dies In Road Accident In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:56 PM

Man dies in road accident in Sialkot

A man was killed and another was injured in a road accident on Thursday when a speeding vehicle hit a motorbike at Badiana-Motara Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : A man was killed and another was injured in a road accident on Thursday when a speeding vehicle hit a motorbike at Badiana-Motara Road.

According to Rescue-1122, Rafaqat (35) and Zulfiqar (18) were on their way on a motorbike when a speeding vehicle, coming from the same side, hit them.

As a result, Rafaqat died on-the-spot while Zulfiqar was critically injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to an area hospital. The driver of the vehicle, however, managed to flee. Police have started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Man Same From

Recent Stories

FBR serves notice to parents paying Rs2 lac school ..

10 seconds ago

Woman burns husband to death in Mardan

6 minutes ago

Man kills cousin over minor dispute in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Commission constituted to address issues of affect ..

7 minutes ago

President IIUI terms role of Dawah Academy pivotal ..

7 minutes ago

Teenager drowns in canal in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.