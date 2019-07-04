Man dies in road accident in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : A man was killed and another was injured in a road accident on Thursday when a speeding vehicle hit a motorbike at Badiana-Motara Road.

According to Rescue-1122, Rafaqat (35) and Zulfiqar (18) were on their way on a motorbike when a speeding vehicle, coming from the same side, hit them.

As a result, Rafaqat died on-the-spot while Zulfiqar was critically injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to an area hospital. The driver of the vehicle, however, managed to flee. Police have started investigation.