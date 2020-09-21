Man dies in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

A man died in road mishap as his motorcycle was hit by a van near Makhdoom Rasheed here on Monda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A man died in road mishap as his motorcycle was hit by a van near Makhdoom Rasheed here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a man namely Akmal (50) son of Khadim was heading to his destination by a motorcycle. All of a sudden an unknown van hit the motorcycle. Resultantly, he died.

Makhdoom Rasheed police was investigating the incident.

Further probe was underway.