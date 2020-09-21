Man Dies In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:13 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A man died in road mishap as his motorcycle was hit by a van near Makhdoom Rasheed here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a man namely Akmal (50) son of Khadim was heading to his destination by a motorcycle. All of a sudden an unknown van hit the motorcycle. Resultantly, he died.
Makhdoom Rasheed police was investigating the incident.
Further probe was underway.