Man dies in road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A 22-year-old man died in a road mishap near Nawan Killi area of provincial capital on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Khan Muhammad was crossing the road when a tractor hit him due to over speeding.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.